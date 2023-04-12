To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its sixth victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most iconic endurance race in the world, Bentley has decided to launch a new special edition of the Continental GT Coupè and Continental GT, called precisely “Le Mans Collection“. It is a limited series with W12 engine characterized by interior and exterior design elements that recall the car that triumphed in 2003.

Features

All models in the Le Mans Collection feature Bentley’s three-sided rotating display, offering a choice of touch screen, dual veneer or analogue dials, but with a twist: instead of the standard central dial there is a display case view one V8 engine valve 4.0-litre twin-turbo from the race-winning Bentley Speed ​​8 twenty years ago. The engine was removed after the race and stored, and now 24 of its 32 valves have been sectioned off to create 48 artifacts for this special collection.

Vintage exteriors

As for the external livery, the Mulliner division of Bentley was inspired by the Speed ​​8 racing cars in the dark green colour, known as Verdant Green, enhanced by the classic Moonbeam racing stripe on the bonnet, and also on the roof in the case of the Coupé. In addition, Beluga Black has been chosen to finish the carbon fiber body components as well as the lower part of the front bumper, the mirror caps and the rear “horseshoe” area under the boot spoiler. Completing the overview is the distinctive Bentley matrix grille, which features the number 7 painted in Arctica White thus combining the 2003 race number with the painted radiators of previous Le Mans-winning Bentleys from 1924 to 1930.

Interior and performance

Elegance is instead the watchword that characterizes the interiors, with a passenger compartment upholstered in Beluga leather and seats upholstered in Dynamica fabric. The seat belts, as well as the steering wheel, feature Hotspur contrast stitching, while the dual-finish veneer of the fascia and door sills is done in Piano Black and High Gloss Carbon Fibre, with a thin chrome strip separating the two elements. The performance guaranteed by 6.0 liter W12 TSI speak for themselves: 659 HP of power, 900 Nm of torque, 335 km/h of top speed and 3.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. In total, 48 examples of the Le Mans Collection will be made.