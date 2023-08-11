Bentley is making further progress on its journey towards mobility sustainable. The British house has announced that it is introducing a new option for its customers: fully organic leather Olive Tan. A move that represents an important step forward for the brand in its Beyond100 strategic plan, which aims to position the company as a leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

What is it about

The distinguishing feature of this leather lies in the process of sustainable tanning which uses an organic by-product of the oil industry: the latter is derived from the waste water extracted during the pressing of the olives, and the tanning agent used is free of harmful metals, minerals and aldehydes. Two advantages most striking: not only does this process require less water than conventional tanning, but it also produces a very good quality leather with a higher concentration of renewable chemicals.

Debut in Monterey

The end result is incredibly soft organic leather. Bentley, which will present its new solution for the first time during the Monterey Car Week to be held in the next few days in the United States, more precisely in California, announced that it has already planned to offer Olive Tan leather as an option across its entire range of productsthus confirming its long-term commitment to sustainability and the choice of responsible materials.

Sustainable solution

“Leather is an integral component of our car interiors and a primary element in creating what we call the signature Bentley finish. It’s also durable which is especially important given that 84% of all Bentley cars built they are still around on UK roads and beyond – commented Marc Stang, Technical Expert Leather of Bentley Motors – We use eight to twelve hides for each car, all from the European Union. Bentley also avoids using leathers linked to deforestation, a testament to the work we do within our supply chain to encourage greener processes. We continue to strive for a more sustainable leather sourcingas well as working on other initiatives to improve our leather supply chain.”