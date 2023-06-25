New details emerge relating to the first full electric signed by Bentley. Said and confirmed to make its debut in 2025 before hitting the market the following year, the British marque’s first purely battery-powered car will be available with autonomous driving functions: this was stated by Adrian Hallmark, the CEO of Bentley, revealing some characteristics of the new technology.

“Partial” autonomous driving

Bentley’s number one has announced that the company’s first electric car will rely on the system SuperVision by Mobileyerecently confirmed also for the electric version of the Porsche Macan: it relies on a total of 11 cameras, Mobileye’s EyeQ5 chip and crowdsourced high-definition maps to allow a autonomous driving level 2 plus. Thanks to this technology, the British carmaker will be able to offer “partial” driverless driving on motorways and for automated parking at first, with “full autonomy” coming at a later date.

EPP platform

Bentley’s first all-electric car will be built on the basis of the new PPE architecture, developed together with Audi and Porsche, and will use the software 1.2 of the Volkswagen Group, the development of which has been delayed due to the known problems accused by the Cariad unit. Focus on the PPE platform: just a few days ago Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, told investors that he will support powers exceeding 940 HPeffectively providing a hint of the horsepower output of the first electric Bentley.

Five EVs in five years

The electrification plans of the British brand are therefore proceeding according to script: in fact, there is the program for the launch of five new electric cars in five years, starting with the presentation of the first which, as mentioned, will arrive in 2025. “Our first electric will be an incremental product to our current line-up – had declared time from Hallmark to the microphones of Autocar – We intend not only to create an electric vehicle, but also shape a segment“.