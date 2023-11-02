Enthusiasts shed a few tears when Bentley announced that orders for the versions of the Continental GT and GTC equipped with the V8 engine will close in mid-November (a decision in line with the company’s Beyond100 strategy, which provides that every model line will be offered with the option of a hybrid variant by 2025). But there is always a bright side: Continental V8s will still remain available in other markets (and therefore can be imported). And then, to celebrate this milestone, the designers at Mulliner, the division of Bentley that deals with vehicle personalization, have created exclusive themes that reinforce the positioning of the S and Azure derivatives. These themes can be configured as additional specifications on the latest Continental GT V8s.

Special interior

Here are five “Curated by Mulliner” interior packages that reflect the growing demand for customization from Continental GT customers. Special packages are inspired by the colors of nature around us and are available to Bentley customers in Europe, the most successful region for the Continental GT.

But let’s get into the details: the Styling packages were curated by the Mulliner team, based in Crewe, England, and are available for all Continental GT and GTC V8 models, including the comfort-oriented Azure and the S, which focus on performance. Customers also have the option to enhance their chosen interior styling package with an exterior styling package, which highlights certain body details with complementary colours. And the vibrant color options available include Key Lime, Vivid Red, Mandarin, Klein Blue and Turquoise tones. Not only that, each offering in the five packages was influenced by nature’s color palette. For example, the Key Lime package is inspired by vibrant pigments that help create an energetic atmosphere inside the vehicle. For the performance-oriented GT and GTC S models, Vivid Red is inspired by Vermilion pigments extracted from the Aeolian soil, while Mandarin recalls the spectacular hues found in landscapes ranging from Icelandic magmatic craters to the Namib Desert. For the Azure models, characterized by comfort, Klein Blue is inspired by abstract shades present in elements of hyper-nature, while Turquoise is inspired by the cyan of the abyss, from the Icelandic seas to the nocturnal auroras.

Like unique pieces

And there is no shortage of other customizations: the steering wheel spokes and the gear lever feature a matching pinstripe on the handcrafted veneer finishes. The Mulliner seats offer two shades and are complemented in the passenger compartment by Mulliner mats with a dense and soft texture, with contrasting piping in the chosen colour. Additionally, Continental GT passengers are greeted or greeted by “Curated by Mulliner” welcome lights when entering or exiting the vehicle. The optional Exterior Styling Pack, available only with the Interior Styling Pack, continues the same color theme, with pinstripe accents on the exterior mirrors and body kit.