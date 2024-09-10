Crewe’s first four-wheeled supercar. The new Bentley Flying Spur is defined in this way by the British brand that wants to underline the power and performance of this model that with the fourth generation reaches new standards. The car will always be built in the factory of the English brand, with customers who will have extensive customization options.

More powerful engine

Powering the new Bentley Flying Spur is a powertrain comprising a 600PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine mated to a 190PS electric motor for a combined output of 782PS and 1,000Nm, 147PS more than the previous car47PS more than the previous car, with a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds, half a second quicker than the previous generation. The eight-cylinder has no traditional vacuum system and a fuel injection pressure of 350bar (up from 200bar), ensuring cleaner combustion and reduced emissions. The e-motor eliminates turbo lag so two single-scroll turbochargers have been used, reducing complexity and allowing hotter running, minimising emissions. As such, no cylinder deactivation device is required, as the engine can be switched off completely when using the electric motor. The 25.9 kWh battery offers up to 76 km of usable electric-only range. EV mode can be used at speeds of up to 140 km/h, with up to 75% throttle use. The battery can be fully charged in less than 3 hours thanks to significant improvements to the charger and battery capacity, with a peak charging power of 11 kW.

New driving dynamics

Bentley Performance Active Chassis is standard on the Flying Spur Speed. Features of the sophisticated new chassis include Bentley Dynamic Ride and all-wheel steering, plus an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, while a new generation of ESC software enables access to a range of different driving styles and provides confident traction in all conditions. With a rear weight distribution of 48.3:51.7 front, the chassis systems and ESC feature a mechanically optimised platform to provide the perfect balance. The system uses active torque vectoring front and rear through a centre differential and precision vectoring on each axle using the brakes. Advanced new twin-valve dampers allow rebound and compression damping to be controlled separately, creating the perfect balance of dynamic capability between the Comfort, Bentley and Sport driving modes. Body control in the previous-generation Sport mode is retained, while ride comfort in Comfort mode is significantly improved.

Design news on the new Bentley Flying Spur

The fourth generation also brings design updates. A Brightware Graphite finish gives the exterior a sporty, technical feel, while a new Speed-specific grille, front bumper and rear diffuser create a modern, purposeful look. The Styling Specification aerodynamic pack is now finished in body colour, although owners can also opt for a carbon fibre finish. New LED welcome lights housed in the doors project an animated version of the Bentley Wings logo onto the ground whenever the front doors are opened. This latest use of Bentley’s ‘light sculpture’ technology follows its first application on the Mulliner-designed Batur coupé. A new 22in ten-spoke flared wheel is available in two finishes – Gloss Machined Grey Painted and Black Painted – alongside two further 22in designs available in a range of finishes: Black Painted, Dark Tint and Pale Brodgar Satin.

The interiors

Inside, occupants will benefit from a completely new seat design, featuring 3D diamond quilting and a revised perforation pattern in the centre of the seat. Fine, precision 3D diamond-textured leather covers the door inner surfaces and B-pillars. Complementing the dark exterior finishes, new (and optional) Dark Chrome specific finishes bring a contemporary aesthetic and understated character to the cabin. This applies to the door handles, switches, speaker grilles and many other details throughout the cabin. New driver instrument graphics complete the package of design enhancements, while the acclaimed Bentley Rotating Display, with a choice of a 12.3-inch high-definition display, three analogue dials or one uninterrupted side of handcrafted veneer, continues to be offered as an option. The new Flying Spur offers a choice of three audio systems. The standard system features 10 speakers and 650 watts, while the 1,500 watt, 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen system with illuminated grilles is aimed at lifestyle customers. For the serious audiophile, a 2,200 watt, 19-speaker Naim system with active bass transducers integrated into the front seats and eight sound modes is available. Laminated acoustic glass is retained for the windscreen and side windows, which reduces exterior noise by nine decibels compared to non-acoustic glass. Interior updates enhance what is a modern Flying Spur cabin with new stitching options, 3D diamond leather extended to the doors and pillars, and additional wellbeing features including intelligent air ionisation and the option of automatic posture adjustment on all four seats, offering even greater potential for limitless personalisation.

Technology

The fourth-generation Flying Spur Speed ​​also brings enhanced infotainment and driver assistance systems. The Ambient Display (displayed in the driver’s instrument cluster) supports and enables semi-assisted driving by showing the driver how the car is responding to other vehicles. The vehicle’s understanding of its surroundings enables Intelligent Park Assist, the next-generation autonomous parking system with cruise control. Improvements have been made to key features such as wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and over-the-air map updates. In addition to these features, customers who choose to pair their mobile phone will be able to take advantage of connected car services, including: Remote Charge Status, which allows you to monitor and control the vehicle’s charge when plugged in; Use emote Park Assist, which allows you to park or recall your vehicle remotely from your phone; Remote Cabin Preconditioning, which ensures the car’s climate is set before you begin your journey, including seat heating. New features will be available each year, such as Green Light Prediction, which is increasingly being activated in major cities in the United States and Europe and allows you to drive like a “magic carpet” through the city center.