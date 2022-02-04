With 60 floors and 228 meters high, the residential condominium that leads to Miami plus a car brand (Porsche and Aston Martin started in front) will be the tallest building and one of the most luxurious in Sunny Isles Beach, the elegant beach halfway from Fort Lauderdale, neighboring Bal Harbor and Aventura. There will be 216 units, at prices starting from US$ 4.2 million. In addition to a balcony with a swimming pool, there will be exclusive elevators for cars, as well as in the Porsche Tower, created by the same developer, Gil Dezer. The project is signed by Sieger Suarez Architects and the works are expected to start in 2023. Delivery is scheduled for 2026.