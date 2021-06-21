Bentley and Fanatec have joined forces and skills to create a new steering wheel, which can be used for both real and virtual car racing. We are talking about an extremely exclusive steering wheel, carefully crafted from lightweight carbon fiber and magnesium alloy and equipped with a number of unique driving functions, which was specifically designed by the two companies for the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak, a car developed by the British brand with the aim of breaking the class record in Pikes Peak.

To create a steering wheel that was up to the task, Bentley used the great know-how guaranteed by Fanatec, a world leader in gaming hardware. And the result of this collaboration is extremely interesting: in fact, a circular digital display appears in the center of the steering wheel, able to offer the driver all the fundamental information of telemetry on their performance, while under the style side, the characteristic knurled design on rotary encoders. Completing the overview is a forged carbon display bezel, two 7-way FunkySwitch directional levers with encoder functionality, a pair of aluminum wheels with optical encoders and four magnetic paddles, two of which are for shifting and two are auxiliary. based on the Continental GT road design.

“Our collaboration with Fanatec has revived the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak steering wheel for virtual use – commented Paul Williams, Director of Motorsport at Bentley Motors – There is no more realistic way for video game enthusiasts to experience the thrill of driving one of our fastest vehicles ever, from home. “ Recall that the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine specially tuned for a power of over 750 hp and 1000 Nm of couple.