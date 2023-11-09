Bentley, as we know, likes to play with passion and so for the Christmas holidays it has prepared four different teddy bears, here too underlining – with finesse – its strategy: “Just like for our cars – they explain in Crewe – they are created to pass from generation to generation.”

Ranging in price from £65 to £80 – and available from shop.bentleymotors.com – these teddy bears come after an almost unbelievable array of items (strollers, bells, bees, honey) and are ready for any occasion… “Each of the four teddy bears – they explain at Bentley) – is wonderfully soft to the touch and elegant in its attire. The Special Edition Signature bear, with flexible joints, is dressed for formal occasions with a double-ribbon bow tie in gray and green and a Bentley-branded ear tag.” Incredible but true: these really play. And in fact then there is the “Engineer” bear ready to work in the pits, dressed in his white and green overalls and cap, just like Bentley’s motorsport technicians. His suit also has a work pocket that includes three sewn-in felt mechanical tools, two wrenches and a screwdriver, in case anyone needs assistance.

And this too is a historical quote because the bear is inspired by one of the legendary Bentley boys who dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans between the end of the 1920s and the beginning of the 1930s. Not to mention that the Heritage Racing Bear borrowed the polka dot scarf from Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin, father of the famous supercharged “Blower”, as well as the suede helmet, racing glasses and a bomber jacket to defend himself from the wind as he speeds down the Mulsanne straight.

Same goes for the Cozy Knit teddy bear, the baby of the Bentley family, with a matching jumper and hat, featuring the Bentley wings logo and a diamond design on the inside of the knit reminiscent of Crewe’s finest craftsmanship.

History, passion, but above all a great desire to play. It’s nice when a car manufacturer of this caliber manages not to forget the playful and joyful aspect that is always behind a supercar.