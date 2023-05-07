The Crewe brand closed the first quarter of 2023 with strong growth figures, with a 10% increase in global sales
Bentley Motors closes the first quarter of 2023 with more than positive results. The Crewe brand has in fact announced that the period from January to March of this year represents the second best Q1 in the brand’s history, with encouraging data for the continuation of the year. The first few months of the British automaker ended with an operating profit of 216 million euros, an increase of 27% compared to the same period of the previous year while the overall turnover rose to 882 million euros, an increase of 9% compared to 813 million euros.
Bentley sales continue to grow
The sales result in the first quarter rose from 20.9% in 2022 to 24.4%. Much of this achievement is due to continued strong interest in customizing models, more fully specified derivatives and increased options, including sales of unique Mulliner Coachbuilt and Limited Edition models.
Where Bentley sells the most
The first quarter data also reflect the excellent performance of global sales, which grew by 10%, reaching 3,517 cars. The Americas recorded a 39% increase over the same period in 2022, with a total of 1,157 vehicles, while Asia Pacific (+11%) and the Middle East (+66%) also recorded positive results.
Encouraging results
“Despite a challenging global backdrop, we started 2023 where we left off in 2022, with another solid run of financial results, with growth in revenue, operating profit and sales performance. – explained Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley – Bentley’s record performance in the Americas is particularly noteworthy, with one in three luxury cars sold in the region. The introduction of the Bentayga EWB and the success of the Flying Spur sedan have been key to this growth.”
