The sales result in the first quarter rose from 20.9% in 2022 to 24.4%. Much of this achievement is due to continued strong interest in customizing models, more fully specified derivatives and increased options, including sales of unique Mulliner Coachbuilt and Limited Edition models.

Where Bentley sells the most

The first quarter data also reflect the excellent performance of global sales, which grew by 10%, reaching 3,517 cars. The Americas recorded a 39% increase over the same period in 2022, with a total of 1,157 vehicles, while Asia Pacific (+11%) and the Middle East (+66%) also recorded positive results.

Encouraging results