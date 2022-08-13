We don’t blame you if you occasionally lose the overview, but it comes down to this: Bentley may build about 73 versions of the Continental GT (a few more have just been added, under the illustrious name ‘GT S’), it really doesn’t matter which one you choose. They are all very fine. But if you absolutely must have the non-plus-ultra of lightning-fast excess, you will automatically end up with this boy: the Bentley Continental GT Speed. Preferably as a Convertible, of course, because you don’t go for half work.

Bentley calls it “the most powerful, driver-focused interpretation” of their open cruiser, and that can only mean one thing. Although many Conti’s nowadays make do with the very capable 4.0-litre V8, this Speed ​​still has The Monster from other times: the double-blown 6.0-litre W12, 659 hp strong and compelling like a stomping steam train that you can leave your coat behind. sticks around.

Specifications Bentley Continental GTC Speed

It provides a sprint time from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 335 km/h, and that at a weight of more than 2,400 kg. And no, no matter how many times we write down such a combination of numbers, it will never become normal.

Let alone getting used to driving it. We said before: if a Rolls-Royce is supposed to make you feel like you’re lying in a down bed, then a Bentley with W12 is a down bed that falls from a skyscraper. This latest Bentley Continental GTC Speed ​​does not detract from that claim.

In Sport mode, the eight-speed DCT automatic rages to keep the engine on the tip of your toes. The chassis was fine-tuned by Bentley to not only keep the solid, full leather and wood stowed body in check, but make it feel like an athletic and agile whole.

The Bentley Continental GTC Speed ​​is smart

The technologies stack up and work together, from the four-wheel steering to the adaptive air suspension and 48-volt active stabilization, which reacts to lateral forces within 0.3 seconds to keep the Conti level in an unreal way.

The four-wheel drive juggles with the torque distribution (in Sport, more goes towards the rear axle) and enhances the sumptuous sense of invincibility. Because that too is luxury. To force everything to a halt again, Bentley optionally mounts carbon-ceramic brakes.

Good audio, clear infotainment

All this goes on and on while your well-being on board is taken care of down to the last detail. The finest materials, fierce Naim audio with speakers in the seats, infotainment that is still surprisingly approachable (no swipe-pinching or sign language) and even with the thick roof down, the GT Speed ​​is still very civilized in terms of noise, stiffness and turbulence . If it’s a bit wilder, you can now opt for an Akrapovic exhaust. Our testauto had it not, but the idea secretly makes curious.

Anyone shopping in this segment and considering a car like this knows very well what he or she wants. That’s a good thing, because choosing only the Bentley Continental type doesn’t get you there yet – there’s a jungle of color and material combinations waiting for you to decide on. Our tip: keep it stylish, and with the Bentley Continental GTC Speed ​​you have a piece of ingenuity in your hands that you can be happy and proud of for a long time to come.

