Fast but never aggressive, comfortable albeit in the form of a 2+2 sports coupé. Luxurious of course. In 20 years the recipe of Bentley Continental GT has never changed, with the model of the winged B which has been able to best embody the principles of the rebirth of the brand and the entry into a new modern era, albeit under the hegemony of the Volkswagen group. Today we are in Geneva to retrace the two decades of Bentley Continental GT history by getting behind the wheel of the three generations that have followed one another over the years.

The beginning of the Continental GT epic

It was 2003 when the British brand presented the first generation of Bentley Continental GT. It was the first car outside the orbit of Rolls-Royce, with the brand’s clear desire to detach itself from what had come before while remaining faithful to the principles and history of the English car manufacturer. The GT was thus born on the D3 platform of the Wolfsburg group, the same that the Flying Spur and the Audi A8 will also use. Under the skin, space for a 6.0-litre W12 at 72°, an innovative engine which, while paying duty with its weight, remains compact thanks to the architecture which envisages the fusion of four three-cylinder units, with 6 V-cylinder on each of the two cylinder banks. This engine supercharged by two turbochargers had a power of 560 HP and 650 Nm, with front-wheel drive and six-speed automatic gearbox with electronic control. The performances spoke of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Different but so much the same

It is interesting to note the stylistic continuity between the three generations: even the latest, the one launched between 2017 and 2018, maintains its slender lines and sculptural shapes, with the new MSB platform, shared among others with the Porsche Panamera which has allowed to balance the weights in the best possible way, have reduced overhangs and still offer good roominess. The power unit has also been set back slightly at the front, contributing to the overall harmony. The side then shows one of the most popular choices in the style of the Continental GT, namely the absence of the B pillar, a now almost obsolete choice which nonetheless confirms itself as a trademark for Bentley, capable of guaranteeing clean lines and accentuating the elegance.

The elegance of Bentley Continental GT

An elegance that is clearly visible inside the passenger compartment, where the very precious finishes make the space similar to a living room. From leather with diamond stitching to the use of Alcantara, every choice highlights the status that this car brings with it. What is more evident is how two souls coexist perfectly on the Bentley Continental GT, that of the luxury car ready to pamper you on every trip, taking advantage of the comfort and silence and the sportier one, with the twelve-cylinder maxi ready to scratch if necessary without however breaking down that royal status.

The party for the 20th anniversary of the Continental GT

From the first generation Conti, so disruptive, passing through the Supersport made available for this experience to discover the family of this Bentley jewel up to the third generation, which in this case is the result of customization by Mulliner, the common thread that unites the two decades is clearly visible and appreciable in daily experience: the evolution of stylistic features, from the R Type Continental of 1952 up to the last, current step of this epic. And so it is possible to fully understand the reasons for the success of this car, capable of rewriting the paradigms of the luxury segment on wheels. Our brief journey behind the wheel of the three generations of Continental GTs, however, is only part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of this model, with the celebration for this iconic car that will continue at the Goowood Festival of Speed ​​culminating then in Monterey next August where it will be revealed a very latest version of the Conti inspired by the first historic example.

Bentleys and the future

It will be really sad to say goodbye to the W12 in 2024, yet Bentley’s road has already been traced: from 2030 it will be a full electric brand but despite this, the same English brand has ensured that the zero-emission adventure will not jeopardize emotions and above all the performance that the winged B models have always brought with them. Today, however, we can fully enjoy the Bentley Continental GT, an elegant and sporty twenty year old to be experienced.