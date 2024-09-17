The first example of the new Bentley Continental GT has been produced at Crewe. The first of the fourth-generation cars rolled off the assembly line on Walter Owen Bentley’s 136th birthday.

The new generation

Sharing the same specification as the car featured in the unofficial ‘Underwater Speed ​​Record’ film and launch, the first new Continental GT is painted in Tourmaline Green with a Gravity Grey and Mandarin interior. The car will begin life as a member of the UK press fleet, before becoming part of Bentley’s Heritage Collection. It will be followed down the production line by the first customer cars, each featuring one of the unique personalisation options available, with 46 billion configurations possible via the Bentley Continental configurator.

Bentley’s Satisfaction

“The fourth-generation Continental GT is a true masterpiece. – commented Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing – The distinctive and sought-after launch colour of Tourmaline Green that characterises the body is a modern interpretation of the historic Bentley Green, designed and painted by our in-house craftsmen. The vehicle completed an incredible 92 assembly stations during the production process and we have also pushed the boundaries of the vehicle’s interior design, with three-dimensional leather textures, modern quilting and dark chrome trim. Our craftsmen in Crewe have truly outdone themselves, ensuring every detail exudes luxury.”.

Hybrid powertrain

The new-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​delivers new performance standards while combining handcrafted luxury with everyday usability. The interior and exterior design have been designed with a modern feel, with several elements drawn from the Bentley Bacalar and Batur. Under the bonnet is a new 782PS (500kW) and 1,000Nm hybrid powertrain, featuring a 4.0-litre V8 engine working in tandem with a 190PS (140kW) electric motor. The result is a 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds (0-62mph in 3.2 seconds), with the benefit of a pure electric range of 81km (50 miles) and a total driving range of 859km (530 miles). This particular car is set to join Bentley’s Heritage Collection at a later date. Now comprising 45 cars, from the world’s oldest Bentley (the 3-litre EXP2 of 1919) right through to the latest-generation Continental GT (from 2024), with some of the most extraordinary Bentleys ever made representing every decade of the company’s 105-year history.