Following the triumphant launch of the Blower Jnr at Monterey Car Week, Bentley and Hedley Studios (formerly The Little Car Company) have unveiled an exciting series of Configurable options for what is in effect the 85% scale electric reproduction of the legendary 1929 Bentley 4½-litre supercharged “Blower”a model approved for road use that represents a perfect combination of tradition and innovation.

The main novelty is represented by the brand new online configurator, allowing customers to create a personalised Bentley Blower Jnr: with thousands of possible combinations for interior and exterior colours, the configurator also offers the possibility of add hand painted numbers and national flags. Six themed packs are available, each celebrating Bentley’s rich history: for example, the ‘Blue Pack’ recalls Woolf Barnato’s historic race against the Blue Train, while the ‘Grey Pack’ pays homage to the Le Mans-winning Speed ​​Six.

Ultra limited production

We recall that the Blower Jnr will be built in only 250 copies, bringing total production to 349 units following the success of the First Edition limited to 99 cars. A creation resulting from the collaboration between Hedley Studios and Bentley’s Heritage Collection, which saw the original 1929 Team Car used as a reference for the details. The Bentley Blower Jnr measures 3.7 metres in length and 1.5 metres in width, and stands out for its handcrafted design: it features a 48V electric powertrain with a 15 kW (20 hp) motorcapable of a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h) in the UK and EU, while in the USA it is limited to 25 mph (40 km/h). The expected range is around 105 kilometres, in a tandem seating configuration for two adults.

Bentley Bentley Blower Jr.

The frame is made of painted steel and is equipped with leaf springs and modernized shock absorbers to ensure a comfortable ride, while Brembo disc brakes at the front and drums at the rear ensure exceptional braking performance. The two-section body is made of carbon fiber, while the aluminum hood is secured with leather straps. Moving inside the car, the cockpit, designed for two people, provides a 1+1 layoutwith an adjustable central driving position. The dashboard recreates details of the original, the manual pressurization pump has been reinvented as a driving mode selector. Finally, a dual-function display acts as a satellite navigation system and reversing camera.