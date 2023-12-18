A miniature icon. The Bentley Blower Jnr aims to bring one of the Crewe brand's most legendary cars back onto the road, recalling the English car manufacturer's Team Car No. 2 in shape and detail. Born from the collaboration between The Little Car Company and Bentley's Heritage Collection, this 85% scale car has begun endurance testing, covering over 5,000 miles across three continents but above all undertaking a special mission: to collect a Christmas tree for holidays in Switzerland.

The engine of the Bentley Blower Junior

The faithful reproduction of the 4 and a half liter Bentley Supercharged from 1929 uses a 48 V electric powertrain combined with a 15 kW engine which allows it to reach a top speed of 72 km/h in the UK and Europe and 40 km/h in the United States (per current legislation), while boasting a range of 104 km. There is space on board for two adults in tandem.

Made by hand

Crafted by hand, with authentic materials that match the original, the Bentley Blower Jnr is made up of over 700 parts. The bodywork is made in two sections and the rear structure, instead of the ash frame, is now made of carbon fiber and is covered in impregnated fabric, just like the original. The bonnet, with its multiple cooling vents, is handcrafted from aluminum using traditional techniques and secured with beautiful leather straps with buckles.

The specifications of this scale Bentley

The Bentley Blower Jnr features an original specification chassis, using leaf springs and friction dampers scaled down and revised for today's use. Brembo disc brakes at the front and drums at the rear provide all the stopping power you need. The electric motor is mounted on the rear axle, while the batteries and transmission electronics are housed in a dedicated housing.