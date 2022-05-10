The British brand Bentley he presented the long wheelbase version of the Bentayga SUVwhich was given the name “Extended Wheelbase“. Bentayga EWB essentially replaces the model Mulsanne, with attention also to on-board technology as well as to increase the space in the passenger compartment. All brought to the street by an excellent 4-liter V8, capable of unleashing 550 horsepower. Deliveries of this new model will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, but in the meantime let’s see the main changes.

It obviously starts from the long wheelbase: Bentley added 180mm between the front and rear axles, with a distance between the wheels now of 3175 mm. According to the brand that is part of the Volkswagen group, the increase in space is felt above all in the rear seats, with segment-leading values. The new Bentley Airline Seat is another strong point, with many adjustment options, to be controlled via a touch display. New sensors measure the pressure on the seat surface, making even subtle changes to its position across six zones: their purpose is to reduce driver fatigue.

Also added is a climate detection technology, which is therefore able to set the internal temperature more accurately. In fact, the air-conditioned seats detect the body temperature of the occupants and the humidity of the surfaces, and thanks to the intersection of the data, the system proposes heating or ventilation of the spaces. Technology has also increased in quantity as well as in quality; in fact there are electronic closure, heated central and rear armrests, a renewed diamond quilting, an optional system Bentley Diamond Illumination to make the interior lighting more pleasant and an interior lining with a special Veneer finish.

Aesthetically the SUV Bentayga with long stride it can be distinguished from the standard model thanks to the grille of the Flying Spur model, as well as from the 22-inch wheels, moreover with a mirror finish available as an option. This traveling salon, remember, may not be for the faint of heart: it takes only 4.6 seconds in the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h and reaches a maximum speed of 290 per hour.

Regarding driveability, Bentley finally introduced electric all-wheel steering on a Bentayga model for the first time. Despite the longer wheelbase, the turning radius is 7% less than a standard Bentayga at just 11.8 meters. According to the British brand, this did not jeopardize safety at high speed and convenience at low speed.