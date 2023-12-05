The new Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner, which symbolizes the ultimate expression of luxury on four wheels. It is a creation that combines modern craftsmanship and exceptional luxury, embodying the epitome of elegance and performance.

Thanks to a wheelbase extended by 180 mm, this model offers an unrivaled driving experience and a spacious cabin, promising an oasis of well-being for its occupants.

The rear compartment can adopt a 4 or 4+1 seat configuration. It includes as standard the Bentley Aircraft Seating Specification, undoubtedly the most advanced seating system in the automotive sector with which occupants will enjoy unparalleled comfort. With exquisite finishes and unprecedented attention to detail, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner is positioned as a true masterpiece in the world of luxury motorsport.

Astara Retail, official representative of Bentley in Madrid, presented the new Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner at an event held at the new Bentley Madrid dealership, recently inaugurated in Boadilla del Monte, which stands out for its modern and sophisticated design, perfect for displaying the best of automotive luxury.

This event featured the collaboration of the prestigious piano firm Steinway & Sons, whose instruments recognized throughout the world are synonymous with perfection, luxury and quality. Santiago Hinves, official representative of the firm in Spain, presented two unique pieces of the Steinway B211 Spirio|R from the 8X8 Masterpiece collection, one version with the Figured Sycamore finish and the other in Makassar Ebony.

With only 8 units of each version produced worldwide, this collection is one of the most special limited editions that the firm has created. It incorporates a fresh and modern line that marries the most elegant and pure expression of wood and traditional design, with the most evolved technology. These grand pianos incorporate the Spirio|R system, capable of recording, editing and playing acoustically through a single software, and playing more than 4,500 titles from the Steinway Spirio library or accessing SpirioCast, exclusive concert streaming content for the Spirio community, among other functions.

Additionally, during this exclusive experience, attendees were able to enjoy an exhibition of works by renowned artist Elena Ksanti, known for her attention to contrasts of light and dark, as well as her abstract art, which encourages introspection and reflection, increasing thus the artistic sophistication of the event.

The artist presented works from her new “transformation” cycle, which will be included in Elena’s personal exhibition in Madrid.