Bentley has just recently launched the new one Bentayga EWB Mulliner as its new luxury flagship. The British automaker defines it “maximum expression of modern craftsmanship and refinement, with an extraordinary dynamic capacity”. Dynamism expressed since exterior stylefeaturing the Double Diamond front grille, the exclusive design of the 22″ wheels, the air vents with fins and the self-leveling hubcap.

Evolved interiors

An important evolutionary step also for what concerns the interior. The new Bentayga EWB Mulliner indeed boasts more space in the cabin than any other competitor in the category. And that’s not all, because the cabin itself is available in eight tri-tone color combinations and the possibility for customers to create their own ideal interior: you can even make around 4,000 tri-tone color combinations. Remaining inside the passenger compartment, the use of Olive Tan leathers deserves a mention, appearing for the first time in the automotive industry. As for sustainable materials, the carpets are made of pure wool or recycled nylon.

Engine and performance

The powerful engine takes care of pushing the new Bentayga EWB Mulliner Bentley 4.0-litre V8, capable of delivering 550 HP of maximum power and 770 Nm of peak torque. Specifications that translate into record-breaking performance for its category: top speed of 290 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. The chassis of the car also includes the Bentley Dynamic Ridei.e. the active anti-roll control at 48V, in addition to the rear wheel steering and the three-chamber air springs.

New level of mastery

“The launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner defines a new top for the Bentayga family and for the Bentley model range, bringing a new level of modern diamond craftsmanship supercar performance, dynamic capabilities on the road and beyond, and the rear area of ​​the Bentayga EWB limousine cabin”, says the British automaker.