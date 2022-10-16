Lruns, even in the luxury class. Anyone who has previously spurned the Bentley Bentayga because it was a bit tight with an external length of just 5.14 meters can look forward to the new and longer Bentayga EWB these days, the abbreviation stands for Extended Wheel Base. The rear passengers in particular benefit from the additional 18 centimeters that are inserted behind the B-pillar.

You get more legroom and a new seating system, Bentley speaks of “Airline Seats”. In relax mode, the rear seats can be tilted backwards by up to 40 degrees. If the front passenger seat is pushed all the way forward, a small footrest for the person sitting in the back can be extended underneath it. The whole thing is operated with buttons or a touchscreen.

The seat’s automatic air conditioning is as clever as a smartphone and measures the body temperature and humidity of the passengers in order to then individually adjust the heating or cooling. Bentley promises a measurement accuracy of 0.1 degrees, and the data is updated every 25 milliseconds. Other sensors record the pressure on the seat so that you can be massaged with 177 different adjustments.









Electric doors in the rear close at the touch of a button if the driver is otherwise busy. To make it easier for the latter to manoeuvre, all-wheel steering with a steering angle of the rear wheels of up to seven degrees is standard. The same is already known from the upper class of Mercedes-Benz or Audi. A fine detail with great benefit.

With 550 hp and a torque of 770 Newton meters, the four-liter V8 petrol engine puts a nice performance on the road, and the friends of freedom will be happy that the top speed is not limited to 250 km/h. The luxury liner runs up to 290 km/h. If you want to be in the fast lane, you can count on a base price of 270,000 euros.