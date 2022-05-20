After unveiling the long wheelbase variant of the Bentayga, Bentley also put on paper the details of the launch version of the model, the EWB Azure First Edition. The initial model of the Extended Wheelbase variant of the SUV, which mounts a nice V8 twin-turbo with 550 horsepowerwill be available for the first 12 months starting from the opening of orders, with stitching, badges and extra contents to differentiate it from the one that will contain the basic price list.

The First Edition badge can be seen on the outside of the car, but it is a theme that also extends into the interior on the veneer fascia and through the embroidery on the seats. First Edition exclusive contrast stitching and embroidery adorn the seats and, depending on the choice of veneers, handcrafted metallic coatings with a thickness of just 0.075 mm can be applied to the front fascia and sides.

The First Edition offers an exclusive 22 ″ ten-spoke wheelset, quilted seats, specific lighting and heated steering wheel. Illuminated door sills welcome guests into the cabin and the electric rear doors close at the push of a button. The First Edition not only includes premium features like Bentley lighting and LED welcome lights, but also Naim for Bentleya great sound system with 1,720 Watts of power across 20 speakers.

The optional Bentley Rear Entertainment system also allows rear seat passengers to stream content from their mobile devices to 10.1 ”screens at the rear of the front seats. Buyers of the First Edition will be able to choose from 60 body colors. This traveling lounge, remember, may not be for the faint of heart: it takes just 4.6 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h and reaches a top speed of 290 per hour.

Regarding driveability, Bentley finally introduced lo for the first time on a Bentayga model electric all-wheel steering. Despite the longer wheelbase, the turning radius is 7% less than a standard Bentayga, at just 11.8 meters.