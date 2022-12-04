There Bentley Batur has begun road tests throughout Europe. After debuting at Monterey Car Week in August this year and appearing at numerous events for Bentley customers, the world’s media and the public, two dedicated development Baturs are now embarking on a rigorous testing program to ensure the highest performance and quality standards of the car. Deliveries of the limited series of just 18 examples are scheduled for mid-2023, following the completion and approval of an extensive design programme.

Validation activities are interesting the reliability and performance of the engine and the whole vehicle, environmental compatibility and sunlight simulation testing (tests on the effects of UVA, UVB and the effect on materials), high-speed stability, aerodynamics, noise, vibrations and driving dynamics. Globally, more than 120 specific tests, from the quality of the surface finish of the gold “organ stop” ventilation controls to the hardware and software of the new W12 engine. More than 58 weeks of vehicle validation have been scheduled for the two pre-series cars, adding to the more than 100 weeks of vehicle development already underway, to validate the increased power output of the engine, which makes the Batur the Most powerful Bentley in history with 740 HP of power.