There Bentley Batur has begun road tests throughout Europe. After debuting at Monterey Car Week in August this year and appearing at numerous events for Bentley customers, the world’s media and the public, two dedicated development Baturs are now embarking on a rigorous testing program to ensure the highest performance and quality standards of the car. Deliveries of the limited series of just 18 examples are scheduled for mid-2023, following the completion and approval of an extensive design programme.
Validation activities are interesting the reliability and performance of the engine and the whole vehicle, environmental compatibility and sunlight simulation testing (tests on the effects of UVA, UVB and the effect on materials), high-speed stability, aerodynamics, noise, vibrations and driving dynamics. Globally, more than 120 specific tests, from the quality of the surface finish of the gold “organ stop” ventilation controls to the hardware and software of the new W12 engine. More than 58 weeks of vehicle validation have been scheduled for the two pre-series cars, adding to the more than 100 weeks of vehicle development already underway, to validate the increased power output of the engine, which makes the Batur the Most powerful Bentley in history with 740 HP of power.
The first activity for one of the Batur development, car number 0, is a long journey of 2,500 kilometers across Europe to simulate real conditions of use. The course starts in Germany and passes through Italy, France and Spain, before starting high-speed testing at the test tracks. Here, Batur car number 0 will begin seven weeks of work in various conditions; mixed road tests, high-speed tests and road surfaces of various kinds. During all these activities, data, information and sensations are collected to ensure the achievement of the technical objectives. Once the proving ground work is complete, a further 7,500 kilometers of real driving will be undertaken before environmental testing begins. In just under four weeks, the car will endure 600 hours of solar load, equivalent to five years in the Arizona desert. This is especially important for testing new sustainability materials used in exterior components as an alternative to carbon fibre.
The Batur will also be the most powerful Bentley ever, with a version with over 740 HP of the iconic hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine that has contributed to Bentley’s success over the past two decades. As the engine enters its final life cycle as part of Bentley’s Beyond100 transformation journey towards full electrification, the Batur forms the first part of a celebration of the W12 powerplant’s tremendous power, torque and refinement. Engine performance will be matched by Bentley’s most advanced chassis ever, with Speed-tuned air suspension, electric Active Anti-Roll Control, eLSD, four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.
All 18 Baturs have already been booked. Each of them has been designed in collaboration with each customer, under the guidance of Mulliner’s in-house design team. Customers will be able to specify the color and finish of virtually any surface on the Batur to create their very own vehicle. From the main exterior paint to the surface finish of the vents, and virtually every detail, can be specified personally by the customers. The engineering development car – Batur Car #0 – received the same level of attention to detail as a car created by a customer. The exterior paint was done with a custom colour, the Purple Sector, which gives an intense color capable of enhancing the sinuous surfaces of the car. The bodywork is accented by front splitters, side skirts and a rear diffuser with a high-gloss natural fiber finish.
The front of the car is characterized by a grille designed expressly for the Batur, with the main matrix finished in Polished Dark Titanium, accented by contrasting chevrons in a horizontal ombré pattern that runs from the Purple Sector in the center and gradually darkens at the sides to Black Crystal. The line that characterizes the long bonnet or “endless bonnet” is finished in Satin. The 22″ wheels are made with Gloss and Satin Black Crystal spokes to match the grille, and painted in titanium color. One small addition that customers won’t receive, but which can be seen on Batur Car #0, are the small white arrows that can be found at the edges of the body panels. These arrows help provide feedback on the movement of the panels and any form of relaxation during the car’s durability tests.
