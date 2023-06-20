The development of the new Bentley Batur proceeds unstoppable. The British automaker has let it be known that its latest GT has completed the entire development program of the vehicle, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of quality, performance and durability. The next step is represented by production: each of the 18 units destined for customers will require approx four months of manual labor, with deliveries expected to be completed with the last car at the end of 2024.

Test rain

Although they will be assembled only 18 specimens of the new Batur, the rigorous testing regime that distinguishes Bentley automobiles has included endurance tests on handling tracks, real road conditions, high-speed tests in excess of 200mph and rough surfaces. Other tests include then 600 hours of solar chargingequivalent to five years in the Arizona desert: the goal is to ensure that the sustainable materials used in the construction of the Batur will be resistant enough to maintain their characteristics for a lifetime.

Two special specimens

To carry out these tests, the British brand has completed the creation of two development vehicles, known as Car Zero and Car Zero-Zero: numbers in hand, the tests to which these two special specimens were subjected included more than 30,000 kilometers of driving in real and varied conditions, including a 2,500 km European tour, high-speed tests on closed circuits and an exhibition prolonged to the most demanding atmospheric agents. Not only that: in total, over 800 unique components and specific details have in fact been tested and proven in 160 simultaneous weeks of intense development work.

The engine

A good test bench also for the W12 engine that equips the Batur: Its peak power output of 750PS makes it the most powerful W12, and in fact the most powerful Bentley powerplant ever built. Thanks also to its new air intake system, modified turbochargers, revised intercoolers and new calibrations, as well as the transmission and electronic stability control: all these elements have been tested to the limit in over 100 weeks of development of the engine. Final mention for the most advanced Bentley chassis ever, as well as for the Speed-tuned air suspension, electric active anti-roll control, eLSD, four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.