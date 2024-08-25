Sustainability first. It started these days the partnership between Bentley Motors and Leather Naturally, international non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting the use of certified and appropriately sourced leather as a natural by-product of a responsible circular economy.

Beyond100 Strategy

For Bentley, this is just the latest commitment to its strategy. Beyond100 to become the global leader in sustainable luxury mobility. In 2021, the Crewe-based brand became the first automotive member of the Leather Working Group, promoting responsible business practices and environmental compliance within the leather industry. As a next step, the British brand introduced the first option of sustainable leather using a tanning process that uses an organic by-product of the olive oil industry. Leather tanned with olive mill wastewater is produced with tanning agents free of heavy metals, minerals and harmful aldehydes.

Sustainable Leather: A Wider Choice

“Leather is a timeless luxury material that has always embodied the elegance, durability and quality of a handcrafted Bentley interior,” explains Marc Stang, Technical Expert, Leather and Colour Development at Bentley Motors. “It has a rich history dating back decades in our cars and has always stood the test of time. The application of the latest sustainable leathers allows even more choice for our customers and further supports our industry-leading Beyond100 strategy.” “Leather Naturally is delighted to welcome Bentley as a member,” he added. Debbie Burton, President of Leather Naturally. “As a brand synonymous with both luxury and leather, this partnership underscores its commitment to driving sustainability and continuous improvement through its Beyond 100 vision.”