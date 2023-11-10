From the street to the sea the step is short, the important thing is that it happens in the most unbridled luxury. This is the philosophy that has always distinguished two iconic brands such as Bentley and Contest Yachts, now united to create something exclusive: tailor-made interiors for the new Contest 67CS of 20 meters belonging to a private client (unknown). A celebration of beauty and craftsmanship with a capital A.

3D printing

It all began when the design team of Bentley, specialized in creating interiors for the Continental GT and the Bentayga, accepted the challenge of creating totally customized interiors based on the materials and techniques used in the brand’s cars. To do this the team worked closely with the Contest Yachts team, using prototyping methods such as 3D printing to allow the feasibility of the individual components and a complete mock-up of some elements, including the sofa, which was produced before the set-up to ensure compliance with rigorous finishes and demanding quality standards.

Unique details

The famous ones have also been included diamond quilted leathers by Bentley, to which details such as the box for tissues and coasters for drinks were added, created from scratch based on the owner’s tastes. In addition to unique pieces, including a custom-made bar and dressing table, captain chairs and “Egg” table, the sofa has been finished with the exclusive finishes of the Crewe house. “The interiors of a yacht, like those of a car, must be precise and with attention to the smallest details”, said Matthias Rabe, Bentley Motors Board Member for Engineering. “Although it was a challenge for our design teams to adapt their craftsmanship skills to an interior, providing a totally customized extension of our automotive interiors for a yacht, we are very pleased with the result. The result is one testimony to the incredible talent and skill of our craftsmen who took up the challenge and pushed the boundaries of what was possible. It has been a pleasure working with the Contest team: we share not only a renowned heritage of performance and luxury, but also a desire to continually innovate to deliver the efficiency that translates into cleaner and greener practices in our work and production activities” .