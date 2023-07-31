First six months of 2023 encouraging with regards to financial results but possible future deterioration of the market. Bentley has also recently released operating profits, equal to 390 million euros, slightly lower than in the same period last year (-2% compared to 398 million euros in the first half of 2022). Revenues in 2023 are down slightly: 1.681 billion euros compared to 1.707 billion in 2022; important is the confirmation of the interest shown in the Mulliner customization service, in the model variants and in the request for optionals. The sales yield remained at 23.2% for the first six months of 2023.

Adrian Hallmark: c ondifficult conditions in the second half of the year

“The positive results of the first six months are largely the result of a substantial order bank accumulated in the previous months and years and, although the delivery of orders to customers is good, this is slightly lower than the highs reached in some of the our key markets last year,” said Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors. “However, we anticipate difficult conditions in the second half of the year and therefore will monitor our supply and inventory levels accordingly to ensure that the quality of our sales is maintained and, if necessary, adjusted throughout the year.”

Bentayga on the podium

Of the total of 7,096 cars delivered in the first six months of the year, the best-selling model was the Bentayga luxury SUV with 44% of overall sales, while the more recent Flying Spur sedan accounted for 24% and the Continental GT and GTC 32%. Global sales decreased by 4% compared to the same period of 2022. The Americas remain the company’s most thriving market, followed by China and Europe. Despite forecasts, Bentley’s commitment to the industry-leading Beyond100 strategy continues. This includes the transformation from a product portfolio focused on W12 and V8 powertrains to an all-electric one within a decade and, in parallel, a completely CO2-neutral organisation.