Bentley Motors opens a new showroom in Rome. The structure is located in Via della Magliana, at the foot of Piazza del Colosseo and in the heart of the Universal Exhibition of Rome. In this way, Bentley Roma becomes the brand’s fourth store in Italy, adding to the existing locations in Milan, Padua and Florence, an expansion that reflects the growing demand and interest of the Italian market for the British brand.

The Flying Spur Speed ​​Edition 12 is on display

At the official inauguration of the new Capitoline space, the Flying Spur Speed ​​Edition 12 in the new Opalite paintwork was displayed, a limited edition model that celebrates Bentley’s iconic 6.0-litre W12 engine, which can no longer be ordered in Europe from mid-November 2024. The Edition 12 specification features numerous unique design details, including the Edition 12 badging, the numbered W12 engine plaque, the Edition 12 embroidery, contrast stitching on the seats graduated by shade, the Grand Black dashboard finish on the side passenger with engraved engine firing sequence, next to inlaid Edition 12 badge.

A milestone

The W12 engine was launched 20 years ago in the revolutionary Continental GT, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, several variants of the ultimate grand tourer were on display, including a Continental GT Speed ​​in a distinctive Orange Flame color, a Continental GT Azure in Kingfisher, a Continental GTC Azure in Apple Green and a Continental GTC Speed ​​in an exclusive color with golden reflections, Khamun by Mulliner. “The opening of Bentley Rome comes at an important time for the brand”, explains Balazs Rooz, Regional Director Bentley Motors Europe. “As part of the Beyond100 strategy we have announced the end of production of the W12 powertrain and the range will be fully electrified from 2024. Bentley Rome has supported customers in the area with exceptional after-sales service and is now strengthening its presence in the eternal city with a point of sale”.