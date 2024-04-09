It's called the Bentayga S Black Edition and it's the pinnacle of the Bentley world when it comes to SUVs: a special version that stands out for a detail that hasn't been seen on a Bentley car for 105 years: the black fenders. In addition to this detail, the Bentayga S Black Edition It stands out for the harmony of bright colours, the black details and the frame technology which emphasize rideability, enhancing the characteristics of this Black Edition.

Seven possible colors

Customers can choose from seven specific accent colors: Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green and Beluga. Each of these colors gives a different character to the car's attractive design, both inside and outside, in contrast to the black details that characterize this model.

On the outside, the color accent comes in the form of a laser stripe in the outer frame, under the front bumper, the side sills and at the top of the rear spoiler. The brake calipers are painted the same color, adding a touch of colour behind the 22″ wheels painted black. As with the standard Bentayga S, all exterior lighting elements are replaced by gloss black accents, but the S Black Edition is the first Bentley model in 105 years to include gloss black Bentley wings and lettering. The final exterior detail is a Black Edition badge positioned on the C-pillar.

The focus is on the charm of driving

Earlier this year, a number of new features contributed to the success of the Bentayga range. With a still relevant automotive design, customization options have been expanded with seven new matte paint finishes, an additional new exterior color and a new 21″ wheel option available in three different finishes. The driving experience has been given priority and passengers with new chassis technology, a new electrical architecture and extra features, including a redesigned front radiator grille. The introduction of four-wheel steering on the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) has improved handling and maneuverability, reducing the turning radius by almost 1 metre. This system is now standard on both Bentayga Azure and 'S' V8 models.

Bright colors for the interior

For the new Bentayga S Black Edition, Bentley's design team also created a unique interior color composition, creating a perfect contrast between the rich Beluga leather and bright color accents. The car's striking exterior colors are reflected in the interior, where contrasting stitching, contrasting piping and brightly colored leather upholstery details come together to achieve the same brilliant effect. A black “S” symbol is embroidered on each seat.

A new carbon fiber texture has been used on the fascia, center console and shoulder lines. This texture adds a seemingly three-dimensional visual depth to the dashboard, providing the perfect backdrop for the badge Black Edition, which is embedded beneath the lacquered surface to preserve the uniform finish.

No chrome, only shiny black details

But not only that: the new Dark Chrome package is included as standard. This means that much of the chrome interior detailing, such as the bullseye air vents, associated organ stop controls and center vents, have been replaced with matching gloss black accents. You can choose between three sound systems, starting from Bentley Signature Audio system. The Bang & Olufsen for Bentley system takes sound quality to the next level and also features beautiful illuminated speaker grills, while the Naim for Bentley system represents the ultimate in automotive sound quality, offering a high-performance audio experience. fidelity.

A heart with 542 horsepower

The heart? The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which delivers 542 horsepower and 770 Nm of torque. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 290 km/h. Like all Bentley models, the Bentayga S Black Edition offers a combination of luxury, performance and off-road capability. Permanent all-wheel drive, adjustable ground clearance and a series of driver assistance systems allow you to tackle any type of terrain with safety and comfort.