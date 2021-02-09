“That’s not an issue.” A sentence spoken less than two weeks ago. Christian Gross brought him into the world at the end of January after he was asked if he could imagine Nabil Bentaleb returning to training or even games. “Not an issue,” said the coach of Schalke 04 about a player who was suspended five (!) times and who was signed for a whopping 19 million euros in summer 2017 (after a one-year loan).
At about the same time, Jochen Schneider, who was still trying to get the midfielder out early, spoke to the picture Regarding the return issue: “You cannot answer that conclusively at this point, even if the sporting probability certainly does not increase with each day that he trains individually and not with the team.”
After the game against VfL Wolfsburg, Bentaleb was suspended by ex-coach Manuel Baum. No, I don’t mean the cup game last week, but the match in the Bundesliga. It was slowly approaching December at the time – so the suspension lasted for almost two and a half months. Two and a half months, during which the likelihood of a return – according to the sports director – continued to decline.
Measured against these statements, about a week and a half have now passed. The club announced in the early afternoon that Bentaleb would be back on board after talking to the coach. The sentence “A return to the matchday squad is possible” was even added to the message. So it is not just a matter of the contractual right to be able to keep fit and train with the team, but an explicit sporting decision in terms of the rest of the season.
For the most part, royal blue gets ridicule and malice with this decision. Not only because the 26-year-old has since returned to the team more often than Schalke has won league games in the last 14 months. But also, and above all, because the previous communication in retrospect – once again – looks breathtakingly embarrassing.
To catch up with a word sooner or later, especially in the football business – for free. But when a trainer has been in office for a month and a half, and within a week and a half from “no issue” to “welcome back!” jumps because there was suddenly a conversation, it appears simply unprofessional, opportunistic (keyword injury to Mark Uth) and simply dishonest. Once again, it is also the credibility that ultimately suffers. By the way, it doesn’t matter how you feel about footballer Nabil Bentaleb from a sporting point of view.
However, it is not only the suddenly clarifying conversation that is loud that causes confusion WAZ should have taken place shortly after the cup against Wolfsburg. Infos of the dpa According to even several leading players are said to have spoken out in favor of a new comeback to Gross. Primarily from a sporting point of view, as it could be a potential strengthening against the impending relegation.
Who these players were, what motivations or arguments they had, how many there actually were – it doesn’t matter. What is curious, however, is that a short time after the suspension (including from the Sports picture) it was heard that parts of the team would have long wanted a forced break for Bentaleb. The reason was once again the selfish demeanor and the playful aspect with Hacke-Spitze-Einszweidrei in the bitter relegation battle. There are and will remain confusing times with the S04.
The good news in the sporting sense: Its performance data should be loud WAZ be good, so that even a (partial) deployment on Saturday evening against Union Berlin should be possible.
BUY NOW: Over 40% discount in the Schalke shop!
It is to be hoped that both parties will hold out until the summer. Hopefully the suspension that is statistically still outstanding for this calendar year will be pushed into the second half of the year so that the separation at the end of the season can finally take place and still reasonably amicable. “Schalke and Bentaleb obviously do not go together,” said sports director Schneider in the context of the last suspension. Let’s see if we can pull ourselves together now, or if Gross didn’t want to miss the opportunity to suspend him again himself …