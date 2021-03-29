“Benshar” leads a university student to prison

An Arab took advantage of a Saudi university student by covering him up in a commercial facility for a small symbolic sum, and this resulted in dumping him debts and entering prison, as the Arab traveled to his homeland and left the facility for him, and after a few days he was surprised by a flood of creditors.

The details of the case began when «Khaled» came to the shop to change engine oils and tires to repair his car, and met an Arab who supervises that shop, and a passing conversation took place between them during maintenance, and he revealed to him the reason for coming to Mecca, and his distance from his family, and his financial conditions, so he took advantage of the opportunity that Arab and offered He has an idea, which is to sponsor the supervisor of the shop and all its employees from among his own countrymen, and transfer the ownership of the facility to his name, being a Saudi and not a government employee and allowing him to do so and authorizing him to manage and act and to sign documents and receive bank accounts in exchange for 1500 riyals that he pays to him monthly, without hesitation or consultation For parents or specialists, “Khaled” agreed to the offer that he deemed attractive to him, and things were done according to what was arranged for them by them, according to the Saudi newspaper, Al-Watan.

The young “Khaled” grew up in the prime of youth in one of the Taif governorates, and after completing high school and his desire to study at university, he applied to study in Umm Al-Qura in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and was forced to live alone in the center of Makkah Al-Mukarramah and away from his family to be close to the university because his small governorate is far from the university headquarters And it is impossible to hesitate daily to continue his university studies.

After a few years, Al-Arabi traveled to his homeland, left the facility, and after a few days, Khaled was surprised by a flood of creditors who hold the debt documents that they owe that establishment, including order bonds, bills and contracts, and he received judicial execution orders alone and entered prison and drowned in debts to harvest the fruit of the commercial concealment.