Tisch Benoot was hit by a car and suffered a fracture of the second cervical vertebra following a fall during training in Livigno. No nerve was hit, but his season is over. On a descent, Benoot was unable to avoid a driver’s car as he was pulling out of a parking lot. Benoot, one of the most trusted followers of Jonas Vingegaard – the last winner of the Tour -, was in Livigno to complete the preparation for the last part of the season and was with his family. There were no other riders involved in this retreat in Livigno. Disappointment on the part of the national team manager Vanthourenhout, who had chosen Benoot as a key man for Van Aert at the next world championship in Australia.