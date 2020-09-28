Journalist Benoît Raphaël, creator of Flint, guest of franceinfo on September 28, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

Journalist Benoît Raphaël launched the Flint service, which “uses artificial intelligence to sort information” and select “qualified, high-quality information for citizens, decision-makers, companies, visionaries in their field of activity.” His system is a mixture of three intelligences: “an artificial intelligence, a collective intelligence, the robots helping each other; and an individual intelligence, the robot adapting to each user to provide him with personalized information”, lists the entrepreneur, whose company is in the process of completing a new fundraiser.

To use the service and “receive a selection of the best articles” in a daily email, all you have to do is subscribe for free, by registering with your email address on flint.media. Algorithms are accused of promoting the spread of disinformation because “artificial intelligence is not controlled, is not transparent“, explains Benoît Raphaël. “We’ve been training Flint for three years, this blend of human and artificial intelligence, under user control.”

For those who participated in the founding of Post, of More of Obs or the Lab ofEurope 1, “You have to use algorithms as tools, you need them to be well informed. The technology is there for that, as long as you control it well.”

