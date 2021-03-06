Benoit paire left a poor image on his way through the Buenos Aires ATP. The Frenchman, a player as talented and charismatic as he is a rebel, said goodbye to the tournament accompanied by the whistles of the few people who witnessed his defeat at the stadium. Francisco Cerúndolo in the round of 16. In that game he was penalized for spitting, he argued with the umpire and the tournament supervisor and ended up giving away the last game, embarrassing behavior for which he will most likely receive a harsh financial sanction.

But the controversy did not end there, because after his elimination, the number 27 in the ranking shared a tweet with a message that generated great criticism and was shown on Instagram at a party in a Palermo grill, without a chinstrap.

The Frenchman, whom many consider one of the “bad guys” of the circuit, he had several regrettable attitudes in the match he played against Cerúndolo. After taking the first set, he quickly found himself down in the second and started doing his thing. Unhappy with a failure in the third game, he had a strong cross with the chair umpire and ended up spitting the mark that the ball had left on the brick dust., very close to the umpire’s feet. Thus he earned a warning and the reproach of the few people present in the stands.

Later, he was penalized one point for continuing to argue with the judge and also with the tournament supervisor. And in the third set, with the score 1-5 against, he gave away the last game, in which he purposely served bad and he even performed the last serve when the ball boy was still on the court.

This reluctance to play represents a clear violation of the ATP Player Code of Conduct, which in its article 8.04 establishes an economic sanction of up to 20 thousand dollars for failing to “perform your best in a match while competing in a tournament.” If he is finally punished for spitting – which could be considered unsportsmanlike conduct – and for verbal abuse – it will depend on what he told the umpire -, the final amount of the fine, still unknown, could be much higher.

The Frenchman, who took about $ 6,500 from the contest just for his participation in the singles box, still does not seem very worried. What’s more, hours after its removal uploaded to your account Twitter a message that generated anger among his Argentine followers and his compatriots, with whom he had some run-ins in the past.

“Finally, it pays to suck,” he wrote. And he accompanied the controversial phrase with an image that showed the amount of money he has earned in his career, $ 8,505,886, as if making it clear that you will not have problems paying a possible fine.

As if to put the finishing touch to a shameful farewell to Buenos Aires, on Thursday night he shared a video on his Instagram stories that went viral on social networks. Without a chinstrap, he was embraced with the Monegasque Romain arneodo, with whom he played in doubles, enjoying a well-known grill in Palermo, which at night becomes a bowling alley.

After arriving in Argentina -where the Cordoba ATP also played (lost in the quarterfinals to Federico Coria) – the Frenchman stated: “I’m in Argentina because I like to be in the sun in the hotel pool with a beer,” as if to highlight that the Competition was not his priority.His disrespectful actions in the duel against Cerúndolo seemed to ratify it and left him on the verge of a sanction, once again.

An image from the video that Benoit Paire shared on his Instagram account. Instagram photo

It is that Paire has already gone through similar situations in the past. In 2018, for example, he was fined $ 16,500 for audible obscenity, unsportsmanlike conduct and lack of effort in a match against the Cypriot. Marcos Baghdatis in the first round of the Washington ATP. The fine was more than double the money he had won in the tournament.

At the 2020 Rome Masters, after the tournament did not agree to his request to debut on a Tuesday; in his first round match against Jannik Sinner he broke three rackets, fought the umpire, hit a water bottle several times, and won several points.

It was a “show” similar to the one he put on in Buenos Aires, which could cost him dearly.

