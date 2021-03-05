Benoit paire He put a finishing touch on his visit to Argentina. After a disrespectful final in the Open that is being played in Palermo, in which he was widely surpassed by Francisco Cerúndolo, he added one more pearl to his tour of our country.

In addition to spitting in the air, insulting, fighting with the umpire and meeting some of his followers on Twitter, to whom he enlisted all the earnings he obtained throughout his tennis career, He ended up going out partying after a regrettable performance from the sport.

On his Instagram account, the Frenchman published a video with background music, colored lights and many people around. After being eliminated from the Argentina Open He went to celebrate in a famous grill in the Palermo neighborhood, which at night turns into a bowling alley for those present. The Gaul could be seen embracing the Monegasque tennis player Romain Arneodo. He is his partner in the doubles and they were out against Luis Martínez and Óliver Marach.

Benoit Paire got annoyed and ended up delivering the match. Argentina Open Press.

Regarding the duel against Cerúndolo, his game was much lower than that of the Argentine. To top it all, frustrated by his very poor performance, he ended up giving away the last serve to get rid of the game: he made an intentional double fault and retired with a clear anger on his face.

Now at a night party, without wearing a mask and hugging his colleague, added another seasoning as it passed through our territory. “I’m in Argentina because I like to be in the sun in the hotel pool with a beer”, he assured these days. He surely came to that, because tennis didn’t show too much.