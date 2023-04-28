On a Friday morning just before ten o’clock, traffic on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam comes to a complete standstill. The truck of a beverage wholesaler sounds an impatient horn, a camper turns onto the sidewalk in panic and the bus driver of Line 394 to Zaandam puts his arms and head despondently on the steering wheel. The cause is a thirteen meter long dark blue night liner who has to park near Benny Sings’ studio.

Inside the bus, Tim van Berkestijn (internationally known as singer Benny Sings) gets little of it. He’s only been awake for a few minutes, just like the rest of the band. His curls are even more tousled than usual. They brush their teeth at the sink, among last night’s bananas, bottles of gin and wine. Last night they played in Berlin. It was the last show of a tour that also went to London and Paris. They completed each stage in this moving hotel that now smells of sleep and a hint of alcohol.

Once the bus has been professionally parked by the drivers of the rental company, the unloading of the equipment from the trailer starts immediately, because the rental is about to expire and the bus has to be returned. Breakfast will come later and they already took a shower at the stage last night. After the performance, they did a photo shoot by the back beds, wearing pajamas from the merchandise, because one of the songs from the new album is called ‘Pyjamas’. After that it became cozy for a long time at the comfortable four-seat places with twilight lamps in the bus. Sometime in the middle of the night, the driver started the engine. A little later Berkestijn fell asleep.

It’s the first time he’s doing a tour with a nightliner. “The first night I thought: this is going to be hell, because hardly anyone fell asleep before four o’clock. It shakes much more than a train or plane, so your body stays alert. But that was over the second night. I arrive much better rested. I even think that we played even better because of it.”

In America, where his music is more popular than here, he does most by plane. In Europe he always drove small vans. It was once romantic, when they toured various countries as a close band for a few months as support act for Mayer Hawthorne. But he is actually “really one family guy, with wife and children”, so he tries to limit touring. “A tour is to celebrate the music and to connect with the fans, but actually I’m more of the studio. We don’t have much use for it financially either, this bus was just barely possible.”

They make the kilometers at night. He shows the beds. Spacious pitches with privacy and a window to watch the highway go by. “In a small van you hardly have time for yourself. Cozy, but also tiring, you are constantly social. How many times have we been bored waiting in a hotel lobby during a tour. That’s not at all now. You arrive, then we all go for a run in a nearby park, see the sun. And then shower at the location and play. Then a drink and home. That way I can handle that touring a lot better.”