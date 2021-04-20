The decline of Benny Hill’s humor had its corollary in a lonely and ruthless death, the April 20, 1992.

Because when the success of his mythical programs was already a memory and his style of humor was in frank questioning, the comedian had atlaughed denouement.

That first setback was in 1989 when Thames Television, in charge of broadcasting the cycle from 1969, wanted to end the program, considering it sexist and not reflecting the British essence.

The Benny Hill show held a very macho absurd humor.

The decision was not random. The British Broadcasting Council He had issued a statement that pointed him directly: “It is no longer as fun as before to see a man chase semi-naked girls. It is offensive to a lot of people. Attitudes changed ”.

In order to BennyIt was a shock. Or had some bewilderment. Because perhaps he did not understand that the world was beginning to shape paradigms, they are still looking for their place today.

Already the sketches of an older man and women out of the magazine theater were not up to the standards of the time. Besides the rest of the gags, also macho and misogynists.

The Benny Hill Show was lifted from British television in 1989.

As highlighted Rob baker in his book, Beautiful Idiots and Brilliant Lunatics, “Society had moved on and his jokes were quite uncomfortable.”

After success

Everything seems to indicate that Benny He could not rebuild his life after leaving television. The hermit characteristic of his personality was much more accentuated. Also his tendency to personal carelessness. Above all, regarding your health.

Nor did he know how to cultivate solid and lasting relationships. He worked hard and had few friends. Once he was about to get married and later he recognized that he did not feel prepared for that lifestyle.

The death of Benny Hill

The sad news of its outcome came on April 20, 1992 and in a chilling way.

Benny Hill was famous for his complicated personality.

At age 68, he died of a coronary thrombosis. Only a few months before, he had had a heart attack. It was a strong warning. But they indicated the operation of a coronary artery bypass and he refused to undergo that operation.

Nor did he do anything to regularize his overweight, which ended up becoming a time bomb. He chose to go to the end in his own law.

29 years ago, its producer, Dennis KirklandUnable to contact him by phone for several days, he decided to go home.

Benny Hill was criticized for his greed and relationship problems.

Kirkland He reached the third floor of the building where he lived and found him dead sitting in an armchair in front of the television.

He had to be assisted by firefighters. The forensic staff then determined that a few days had passed since his death.

In 1992, the creator of The Benny Hill Show was found dead in his home.

The inheritance and desecration of his grave

One of the ironies of fate is that Hill was more concerned with accumulating than enjoying. To such an extent that it is calculated that at the time of his death he had 10 million dollars that were distributed among nephews with whom he had no contact.

In addition, shortly after his death a version was installed that said that he had been buried surrounded by jewels. His tomb was desecrated and had to be rebuilt. Of course, the veracity of this transcendence was not known.

The bottom line is that it was a sad ending for someone who couldn’t focus on the essentials of life.

Look also

