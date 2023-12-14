Benny Gantz: Washington does not dictate to Israel the moves we must take

Gantz, a member of the war cabinet formed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told reporters, “I think the Americans are conducting an appropriate and measured strategic and professional dialogue with us. They are not trying to dictate anything to us.”

He added, “We sit as two partners who see together the broader picture in a responsible manner.”

On Thursday, a White House spokesman confirmed that the United States hopes that the war between Israel and Hamas will “stop as soon as possible,” after the Israeli Defense Minister warned that the conflict would continue for a period “exceeding a few months.”

Spokesman John Kirby said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed during his visit to Israel on Thursday a shift in the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip "in the near future" towards "less severe operations." Reuters quoted White House spokesman John Kirby at a press conference that Sullivan talked about a possible transfer "in the near future," but added, "I don't want to put a time stamp on it."

On the other hand, the US Department of Defense said that General Charles Q. Brown, Commander of the US Army, will join Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in his meetings in Israel in the coming days..

Major General Patrick said Ryder In a press conference, this visit will be Brown's first to the Middle East since he assumed the position of Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Austin will head to the Middle East on December 16 and will also visit Qatar and Bahrain.