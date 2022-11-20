He had killed and thrown his parents Peter and Laura into the Adige in 2021: The Court of Bolzano sentenced Benno Neumair to life imprisonment

We have therefore reached an initial conclusion of the trial of Benno Neumair. The court of Assizes of the Court of Bolzano, presided over by Judge Carlo Busato, has sentenced to life the 31-year-old doctor, for the double murder of the parents Peter Neumair and Laura Perselli, with the addition of one year of daytime isolation.

Therefore accepted the request of the prosecutorswho represented the prosecution in the trial, who in recent days had asked what was actually sentenced by the Court.

The day before, therefore Friday, in a long speech he had spoken Angelo Polodefendant’s defense attorney. In his speech the defender had defined inadequate and useless such a condemnationreaffirming the desire to demonstrate Benno Neumair’s inability to understand and want at the time of the crimes and in subsequent ones.

After the sentence, the lawyer explained that only on Monday will he be able to go to prison with his client communicate to him what happened in the courtroom, even if he will find out sooner from the media.

Regarding a possible appealPolo said that will wait for the reasons of the Court and subsequently the steps to be taken will be considered.

The comment of Made, sister of Benno Neumair

Madè Neumair, sister of Benno and daughter of Peter and Laura, did not define this sentence as a victory. She explained that it’s just about the end of a long and painful journey. So long and painful that she, if she had known beforehand, surely would have thought she couldn’t make it.

This pain or the motivations we will read won’t give us back our mum and dad, but perhaps they will give us some peace, even though we can have peace after this drama.

About the pardon for his brother, he said: