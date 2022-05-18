Check a audio of Benno Neumair’s mothersent to a friend of hers in which he told her he had fear of the child. She said that in him there was a “beast“Difficult to control. And her fears were well founded, because the boy would have killed both her and her father, then trying to hide their corpses to try to get away with it.

In the last hearing that took place in the Court of Assizes for the trial of Benno Neumair, audio also emerged that the mother Laura Perselli he had sent to a friend before he died. The woman, together with her husband Peter Neumair, was allegedly killed in Bolzano in 2021 by her 31-year-old son.

In the classroom those present were able to listen to the audio of the woman, whose body was found together with that of her husband in the Adige. He had sent her messages to a friend shortly before finding her death in such a cruel way. She was afraid of her son.

Benno has always been full of good intentions. And then there’s this beast in him that makes him go like this. Let’s see if we can calmly, for his sake, put him in a therapeutic community. The diagnosis of the German doctors is that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia with personality disorder and aggression.

This is the content of the first audio. The woman had also asked for an ambulance transfer for him to Bolzano, but she was denied.

I contacted a head of psychiatry who is very good and let’s see if you can calmly put him in a therapeutic community. We are tired. I hid the knives in the kitchen and sleep with the bedroom locked.

The voice messages of Benno Neumair’s mother to her friend

In another message, Benno’s mother seems to be calmer:

There are times when it is difficult for us, we do not know which way to go. It is not often possible to manage the situation, there is always some unexpected. He is undoubtedly better than in July, but it takes even a little to destabilize him: he gets angry, he withdraws into himself. He says he wants to leave but he doesn’t know where and to do what.

The audio goes on with the happy mom because she finally has a job, even though she never contacted the psychiatrist she was assigned to.