Et can be tempting to think of history as a linear progression (or, depending on your perspective, regression) of society. This is especially true with regard to emancipatory movements. In the past, one might think, life was inevitably bad for certain groups, for example social reservations about homosexuals or trans people were greater than today. Benno Gammerl’s book shows that it’s not that simple. Because although it can hardly be denied that queer people today enjoy more rights than ever before, this neither means that they used to lead a purely shadowy existence, nor that the rights they have fought for will always remain. It is therefore worthwhile to depict the complexity of social developments more precisely.

Gammerl undertakes this attempt by tracing the history of the emancipation movement from the German Empire to the present day. He defends the thesis that a division into more progressive and more conservative epochs makes only limited sense, since progress and regression can certainly coexist, sometimes even be dependent on one another and are not always easy to separate. An example of this are court cases that were conducted against homosexuals in the German Empire. On the one hand, these had sometimes serious consequences for the people involved and promoted prejudices. On the other hand, their broad exposure in the press and cartoons showed others that there was such a thing as homosexuality and “that they weren’t the only ones who felt sexually differently than most people,” as Gammerl writes. In the course of these processes, experts such as the famous sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld were consulted for an opinion. The fact that they classified homosexuality as a “disease” may today be perceived as – to put it mildly – ​​discriminatory. But at that time it often led to the accused avoiding a sentence because they couldn’t do anything about their disposition.

Does emancipation also have disadvantages?

Gammerl depicts these ambivalences vividly. This makes the chapters about the German Empire or about the time of National Socialism particularly interesting. But precisely because the historian wants to show that queer people have always taken certain freedoms and fought for them, and were by no means just victims, he seems to want to emphasize particularly often how difficult this struggle was and is.



This is important and right, but sometimes overshoots the mark. At one point, Gammerl writes that one disadvantage of today’s improved situation for LGBTI people is a focus on “gay married couples or single people with an enviable sex life, lesbian rainbow families or self-confident trans men”, while “lonely, depressed, professionally or otherwise failed LGBTI people -Persons” did not fit into the picture. A disadvantage that this group probably also shares with lonely, depressed or professionally unsuccessful straight people. In a later chapter, Gammerl takes up the fact that with the normalization and acceptance of homosexuality one also has to accept the burdens that freedom of choice between different life plans entails. This is also part of emancipation.







With regard to the composition of the LGBTI community, Gammerl does not shy away from complexity. “The homosexuals” never existed as a homogeneous mass. And so the historian sheds light on left-wing and conservative currents without making an overly clear assessment, on the contrary. Because, he writes, “historically, queer movements had a chance of success above all when different groups pursued similar goals with different arguments”. That makes sense. Just like everyone else, queer people are primarily individuals with different ideas about a successful life: while some reject a middle-class life (connected with the institution of marriage, for example), others want exactly that. Just because you have a sexual shares orientation or is trans, one does not have to agree on other points.

Gammerl breaks down the complexity of the topic into an understandable, easily readable text. However, this has the consequence that his book, as if one shouldn’t misunderstand anything, seems redundant in some places, whereas one would have wished for a little more depth in others. Precisely because the German history of the last century was hardly examined in detail from a queer perspective, so the “slender work” has to fill “a wide gap”, as Gammerl writes, there is much more to say. Passages in which Gammerl, especially towards the end, merely lists various organizations that work for the rights of the LGBTI community also seem quite lifeless. Case studies would also have been good for an organizational history of queer activism. The book therefore initially remains an introduction and probably intends to be just that. As such, it is largely a success.