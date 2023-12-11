On the day of the planned visit to writer Benno Barnard (1954) in England, storm Ciarán howls through the Channel and Eurostar keeps its trains at home. Too bad, because I would have liked to see what the author was talking about Farewell to the hand kiss lived, his most recent book, what the village that plays such a prominent role in it actually looks like. The book consists of diary entries, about life as it presents itself to him, but at least as much about Barnard's memories, about the people he misses – his parents, his adoptive daughter Anna – and about those who are there, about his ideas, about religion and history. The book ends with a novel in which those elements come together in a different form. Why does Barnard live in a Sussex village anyway? And why does he never live in the Netherlands in the first place? He has not lived in his homeland for about half a century.

That's because he had “too happy a childhood,” he says. His childhood in Rozendaal, Gelderland, where his father Willem Barnard was a pastor, shaped him.

Photo Justin Griffiths-Williams

“That village was still semi-feudal, with a baron who married his maid because that was the only way he could pay staff. My entire worldview is rather determined by that pleasant hierarchy. I don't want to glorify it, but even when you look back, you got the impression that everyone had a place where they felt good.

“But when I reached the appropriate age and wanted to study, I decided that I had to go abroad, because this idyll was of course unsustainable, I could hardly continue living in Rozendaal all my life.”

To start with, he left for Brussels, married an American and moved to the Belgian countryside because of the children, where he always remained a foreigner – even his son Christopher, born in Belgium, speaking Dutch with a Flemish accent, was referred to when playing football as 'd'n Ollander'.

“I think it's fair to say, at 68, that I have been searching for about fifty years to reconstruct my childhood. And that I finally found it here in a village in England, which is a kind of strange mirror image of that childhood village. Friends who visit here always say: 'it's a bit like you're back in the fifties'. And that is somewhat true, but not completely of course, because the medieval house here is occupied by a stock broker who flies to London by helicopter. But there has nevertheless remained a kind of community spirit of people who meet each other in The Red Lion or in church or in one of the countless associations that exist. We have made many friends here, friends who are also neighbors. Those friendships are really important to me. People are of course existentially lonely, but those lonely lives can still be contrasted with each other and that literally and figuratively creates perspective.”

But how is it possible that you, who grew up in Gelderland, can find your childhood in England?

“My father was a great Anglophile, so much so that he described himself as 'Anglosexual'. In 1956 we spent a year in England. Of course I was still very small, but it is said that it was then that I started speaking English. So that's my first language in a way. And we went to England every summer. All those happy childhood memories got a kind of foreign extension in England. My father had a huge English library and he would read at the table. First the Bommelstrip from the NRC, sometimes a piece of the Statenbijbel because of the quality of the Dutch and the rest English poetry. And Dutch poetry too.”

And what did you understand about that?

“Not so much at first, of course. But in the long run yes. My true homeland – that is not an original statement – ​​is of course the Dutch language, but my colony is the English language.”

You also live quite a bit in continental history.

“Certainly. When I sit to write, that childhood always comes back, that à la recherche du temps perdu. But it goes further than that.” He talks about a visit to his son and daughter-in-law in Washington, about the exhibition they saw at the Smithsonian Institution: a painting of a barbershop from the 1930s, which took him back to his grandfather's barbershop – the lost time extends to well before his birth, until the youth of his parents, until the Austro-Hungarian dual monarchy.

But there is also another lost time: the loss of his eighteen-year-old adopted daughter Anna, who died in an accident in December 2016 in America, where she was at school at the time. She is constantly present in the diary among and between all events, also in the form of his American daughter-in-law, the 'completely spun from sunlight' Hayley.

“It is of course very annoying if you have two children and one dies and the other goes to live in America. Hayley appeared in Christopher's life and then ours when she was actually a child, seventeen. That was a mythical experience: Christopher is visiting Hayley in Colorado for the first time. Suddenly Anna is dead, she lies in state in Indiana and Hayley says to Christopher: I'm coming with you. Which was indescribably brave of her, because she didn't know us. They arrived by plane and I picked them up and I saw her and I thought, oh yeah. It is her. Of course you can laugh at me for that, but it was a mythical realization, it was that strong.”

A public confession in an artistic form is easier. Also because no one knows exactly what is true about it

It was probably also a moment when you were very receptive to something like that.

“Naturally. And everyone said to me: don't make her a substitute daughter, and I said to everyone back: I'm going to do everything I can to make her a substitute daughter. I also said that to her: realize that this is a strange position. You must replace my daughter. Oh, she said, I consider that an honor.

Photo Justin Griffiths-Williams

“Sorry I…”

He can't speak any further for a moment.

In your book 'My poetry notebook', which was about your father: 'The following is so intimate that I can only tell it in public.' Why does it work that way?

“I don't have a ready answer to that, but a confession in public is easier than in private. For example: you committed adultery. That's also in the diary. I can say that in public because then it undergoes a metamorphosis, as it were, you say it in public in an artistic way, because it is literature. And also because no one knows exactly what is true about it, a public confession in an artistic form is easier than a private confession.”

Thanks to that shape.

“Yes. I find it easier to write about Anna, which everyone can read and which is therefore public, than to talk about it privately. I don't have that tendency either, I never talk about Anna. There are photos of her here in the house, I even have trouble with that, it almost threatens my intimacy. Every photo of Anna is a stab. That's how I experience it. But I can write about it.”

Because then you can choose your words in a different way?

“You can think about it. It was not without reason that I burst into tears when I just started talking about Anna. I had to improvise and I find that terribly difficult. The book is full of my aversion to therapy, which is a horror for me. After Anna's death, the vicar said: you can talk there and there if you want, and my first reaction was: man, that's your job. And my second reaction was: I shouldn't even think about discussing my feelings with someone from the grief industry. I'm going to sit here and hoard it for the rest of my life.

Photo Justin Griffiths-Williams

“The first year, when I was so desperate, I couldn't write at all. It wasn't until I was able to write about it that I found peace with it. Of course, you often experience the world as chaotic and chaotic, over which you have no control. You then feel the need to create something, to create coherence, out of the chaos of creation, to put it Biblically. Creating a work of art is like playing God.”

Is coherence the most important thing?

“I don't know, I am also very much in favor of that statement by Harry Mulisch, who said 'I want to enlarge the mystery'. The riddle, the mystery is something other than chaos. That is perhaps my main objection to the easy cliché 'the world is absurd'. The world is not absurd, the world is mysterious. Yes, everything remains a mystery to me, even in mourning.”

If someone could take the grief away from you, would you want it?

“Oh no, no, absolutely not. I'm sure I would experience that as a betrayal. Because mourning is a dark monument, and if you remove it, no, God forbid, you betray the one for whom you erected it. Then you really lose that person. Well, that's how it is for me.”

Diary entries are not always what they seem, although a reader may imagine they know quite a bit about Barnard after reading them. The notes are not always 'real', even though they remain close to reality, they are edited and stylized. “It allows me to place myself as an actor in the world I created,” he says. “I don't really feel the need to express myself – I have serious doubts and many reservations about the idea that the writer is someone who expresses his feelings. Creating and recreating the world is more what drives me. I now use that diary form, but that is not about my headache of course, that entire English village is also a theater for me with puppets that I do all kinds of things with. Reality is sometimes enchanted in the diaries. There's a scene where I'm talking to Joy, that's what I call my wife in my work, and suddenly we're in that scene in a Russian novel.”

That sounds like you are a novelist at heart, when only now, as the conclusion of this book of diary entries, have you written your first novel.

Photo Justin Griffiths-Williams

“You can also see that diary as a novel in a certain sense. I want to retell reality by inventing it, as I do in the novel. In that part of the novel I use an existing city and make things happen in it. Some of them are inexplicable and that is exactly the point. To me, a novel is only interesting if you also fantasize about reality. As Nietzsche said: if it has no meaning you have to give it meaning. I am very sensitive to form, not only to formulation but also how things fit together and refer to each other in art and literature.”

Mourning is a dark monument, and to remove it is to betray the one for whom you erected it

Does that increase the meaning?

“Yes. I always get a bit annoyed when people say 'life is meaningless', I find that so lazy. Then make sense of it. Saying that it's all pointless – that may be true, but I don't think it's an interesting statement. I don't think it's an artistic statement.”

But you also hate the word meaning.

“Yes, if the can with Nietzsche is empty, then we still have a can with meaning. That's that therapist language.”

Do you also have artistic objections to therapists?

“Well, in some ways I compare the therapist with God, and I was satisfied with that.”

In the book it says this: “From the pastor you get God, from the psychologist you get a tool – just give me God. Doesn't work either, but at least has music and paintings in his practice room.”

“Well,” he says, “you can of course accuse me of being an aesthete, of being too preoccupied with beautiful things.”

About this series

We live, for better or for worse. But what makes it worth it? No one can give the definitive answer, but many people have ideas or even strong feelings about it. We ask artists, painters, poets, musicians and scientists about this in this series.