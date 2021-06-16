It’s one of those love stories that Hollywood raves about. Jennifer Lopez, who worked his way up from the poor New York borough of The Bronx in the 90s into a sexy superstar, and actor Ben Affleck, who left many female moviegoers dreamy with his somewhat mysterious look. They became the dream couple of American showbiz after they fell in love with each other in 2001 during the filming of giglic, a film that has stuck with no one. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. After the couple divorced in 2002, the love deal between Affleck and Lopez was finalized. Images from Lopez’ single Jenny from the Block, in which Affleck strokes his girlfriend’s round bum as they sunbathe on the deck of a multimillion-dollar yacht, left no room for doubt. ‘Bennifer’ was born.