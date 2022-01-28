24.7 million claimed Makers of corona breath test take government to court: ‘I fight Goliath’

Breathomix is ​​suing the state for an amount of 24.7 million euros. The company, founded by the Alphense Rianne de Vries, supplied breath tests that can detect corona. Recently, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), which advises the government in the corona crisis, issued a negative advice on the breath test of the Leiden company. The contract has now been terminated unilaterally. “It is unfair that our breath test has been thrown in front of the bus like that.” These are the words of De Vries.