George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) has been proclaimed New Zealand champion for the first time of road cycling by winning alone in the 174.4 km race starting and finishing in the city of Cambridge.

With the silver medal already obtained in the time trial on Friday, Bennett, 30, won the long-distance event with a time of 4:15:17. followed by Britain’s Mark Stewart, who reached 1:48, and Michael Torckler, at 1:49.

Bennet, who had been a New Zealand runner-up on the road twice before, jumped into the day’s breakaway and came out for all the attacks. “I had a hard time on some climbs but I didn’t lose my cool and in the end nobody could follow me “he commented.

The new champion launched his decisive attack 8 km from the finish. “A week ago I felt bad and I almost discarded myself, but the good time trial I did gave me a lot of morale. I’ve been chasing this title for ten years, “said Bennett, a Jumbo rider, who gives the Dutch team the first victory in 2021.

Classification

1. G. Bennett (Jumbo) 4:15:17.

2. Mark Stewart (Ribble) at 1:48.

3. Michel Torckler at 1:49.