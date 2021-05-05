Sam Bennett is the current dominator of the sprint. The Irishman did not miss the opportunity offered by the first stage of the Volta al Algarve to achieve his sixth victory of the season and position himself as the first leader of the Portuguese event. A triumph that made the work of his team good, the Deceuninck, who this time had to overcome the falls and cuts that occurred in the final part to position your sprinter at the finish. And the Irishman made so much effort.

But the Belgian formation was not spared from the scares. On arrival in Portimao, with a few final kilometers with many curves, several falls affected the corridors of the Lefevre structure. And among them Fabio Jakobsen. The Dutchman, on his eighth day of competition after recovering from the serious fall he suffered last year in Poland, was cut short by an incident which also affected his partner Archbold. The Dutchman was seen standing on the road, but without giving the impression of having suffered anything serious.

All this cut off Deceuninck, who after the whole day controlling the breaks, looked out of place in the final part. And partly thanks to a very ambitious Caja Rural, which was in the lead on several occasions to place Jon Aberasturi. But the Spanish team could not prevent the Belgian train from being ready for the last kilometer, where Bennett, sprinting spectacularly on the handles, beat Van Poppel and Aberasturi himself. The Irishman will start this Thursday leading to the second day (17:30, Eurosport), in which he reaches mountainous terrain with a high finish in Foia.