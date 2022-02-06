In a phone call with the US President, Bennett said that “the world is now a safer place thanks to the brave operation of US forces,” according to his office.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Bennett and Biden also discussed Iran’s military activity throughout the Middle East and efforts to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel has raised vocal concerns about US-led efforts to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The agreement collapsed following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from it in 2018. Israel opposed the initial agreement and believes that any attempt to restore it would not include sufficient safeguards to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear weapons capability.

Israel also says that any agreement must address Iran’s military activity throughout the region as well as its development of long-range missiles capable of striking Israel.

Earlier Sunday, Bennett said that Israel was closely monitoring the negotiations of international powers with Iran in Vienna, but reiterated his position that Israel is not bound by any agreement that is reached.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if it believes it is necessary to stop its Iranian nuclear program.

“Anyone who thinks such an agreement will increase stability is wrong,” Bennett told his cabinet early Sunday.

He added: “Israel reserves the right to act in any case, in the presence or absence of any agreement.”