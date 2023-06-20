Magdeburg coach Bennet Wiegert celebrates the handball Champions League won this Sunday against Kielce. RONALD WITTEK (EFE)

He fair play carried to the last consequences. Even at the cost of giving up fighting for a Champions League. It happened last Sunday during the handball Champions League final between Magdeburg, from Germany, and Kielce, from Poland. With 12 minutes and 20 seconds to go, suddenly the huge Lanxess Arena in Cologne, with 20,000 people inside, froze. A person occupying the press box felt unwell and the surrounding people requested urgent medical assistance. All eyes, including the players and coaches, were diverted to that corner and the game stopped due to the general alarm. Kielce was leading 22-20.

The break was long, lasting almost a quarter of an hour, and in the midst of the confusion and uncertainty (a black tarpaulin was raised around the victim) a reciprocal gesture of gentlemen took place that is very difficult to see in high competition sport, and more in a moment of maximum tension like that. Magdeburg coach Bennet Wiegert approached his Kielce colleague Talant Dujshebaev and offered to call off the game for good and give him the title, in line with his two-goal lead at the time.

“I went to Talant and told him: ‘Let’s finish the game. There are more important things in sport. We take this result and you are champions of the Champions League ”, he transferred to the coach born in Kyrgyzstan and nationalized Spanish, according to what he later revealed. In that conversation was the delegate of the European federation (EHF), the Austrian Helmut Wille.

A noble gesture that found a replica from Dusjhebaev at the height: “I agree with you, bravo. But we do not acknowledge our victory. we just finished [el partido] as two final teams. No winner”, the Kielce coach replied, the director of marketing of the club, Pawel Papaj.

The person treated was the Polish journalist Pawel Kotwica, who eventually died. His death was known 20 minutes after finishing the final.

The meeting, in the midst of everyone’s fright, resumed and left an outcome of maximum emotion, oblivious to the medical drama that was lived in the corridors of the compound. At the time of the interruption, Magdeburgo, subdued by the great outburst of Álex Dujshebaev (Talant’s son), began to show signs of reaction. They had started the second part with four goals down and had placed two more possession. At this point, however, the overall feeling was still one of Kielce control. However, the restart confirmed the German reaction, which forced overtime and lifted the trophy in extra time (30-29).

A title that his coach came to give up with 13 minutes to go. A serious guy, with a shipwrecked beard, 41 years old, who left a gesture for the file. Born in Magdeburg, he had lifted the Champions League as a club player in 2002 (the team’s last great achievement) and repeated this Sunday as a coach, making him the first German to achieve this double in handball.

His arrival on the bench of this historic entity was a holy hand: he won the Bundesliga and the Champions League two decades later, defeated Barcelona in the last two Mundialito finals and this Saturday also brought down the Catalans in the semifinals. But no milestone like the decision to offer their rival the Champions League crown, 13 minutes from the end of the match, due to a contingency like the one experienced last weekend in Cologne. Talant Dujshebaev’s response was up to his standards. “It has been seen again how close happiness and sadness are”, concluded Bennet Wiegert between sporting joy and a heavy heart.

