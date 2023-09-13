After the Vuelta Filippo Ganna will participate in the European road championship. News already communicated, but which coach Daniele Bennati wanted to confirm via social media: “To the many who ask me and to clear the field of rumors, I can safely announce that Ganna will participate in the European Road Championships in the Netherlands (24 September)” . And the technical commissioner then continues: “On the 18th, after the Vuelta, the names of the players called up and more details”. The call via social media also received a like from the person concerned, who responded with “the blue shirt. Thanks Benna” accompanied by the fist-to-fist emoji.