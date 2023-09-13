The coach makes the call for the match on 24 September in the Netherlands official. And Filippo responds…
After the Vuelta Filippo Ganna will participate in the European road championship. News already communicated, but which coach Daniele Bennati wanted to confirm via social media: “To the many who ask me and to clear the field of rumors, I can safely announce that Ganna will participate in the European Road Championships in the Netherlands (24 September)” . And the technical commissioner then continues: “On the 18th, after the Vuelta, the names of the players called up and more details”. The call via social media also received a like from the person concerned, who responded with “the blue shirt. Thanks Benna” accompanied by the fist-to-fist emoji.
