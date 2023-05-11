While waiting to recover Leao, Milan definitively lose Bennacer. “The tests he underwent this morning showed a post-traumatic cartilage lesion of the lateral femoral condyle of the right knee – reads the club’s medical statement -. The player will undergo arthroscopic surgery.

Summer preparation

The trouble – which came after a quarter of an hour of the derby – is decidedly serious because for Bennacer it’s not just a matter of the season over, but of a decidedly longer stop, which can be quantified as three to four months. In other words, the Algerian is in serious danger of not making it for the start of the 2023-24 season. Even considering the fastest hypothesis – so to speak -, we would still arrive close to the start of the championship, with an athletic preparation to be carried out. A huge problem in team economy, given Ismael’s important tactics for this Milan.