It didn’t take. Milan lost Ismail Bennacer just 17 minutes into the Champions League derby against Inter, with a score of 2-0 for the Nerazzurri. The Algerian, starting player on the trocar, on the developments of a corner kick in his favor started touching his right knee, only to then collapse to the ground and exit. Instead of him Messias. This is the second stop of the season for Bennacer, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury in February. At the end of the game he came out on crutches. Exams scheduled for Thursday.