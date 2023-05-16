The seriousness of the injury, which occurred in the first leg of the Euroderby against Inter, was immediately clear. On the day of the second leg, the most important in AC Milan’s recent history, bad news arrives for Milan: Ismael Bennacer underwent surgery on his right knee this morning and will be out for a long time, at least 6 months. The player underwent arthroscopic surgery following a post-traumatic injury to the cartilage of the lateral femoral condyle.

THE RELEASE

As explained by the AC Milan club in an official note, Bennacer underwent surgery today in Lyon by doctor Bertrand Sonnery Cottet: “The repair of the chondral lesion was successfully performed in the presence of the Rossoneri’s Medical Area Manager”, explained AC Milan in the press release. Stephen Mazzoni”. In addition to closing the season early, Bennacer will therefore skip summer preparation and the start of the 2023-24 season. For him, a long period in the pits (he should meet again, according to forecasts, around the end of November/beginning of December), for the Devil one more problem to evaluate in perspective and on the market.