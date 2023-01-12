The Algerian extended his contract expiring in 2024, with salary almost tripled

Milan have formalized “the extension of Ismaël Bennacer’s contract until 30 June 2027. At Milan since the summer of 2019, Ismaël has collected 129 appearances and scored 4 goals, becoming a point of reference in the Rossoneri midfield”. The love story between Bennacer and Milan began with a particular, colorful outfit worn by the Algerian during his medical visits to the Madonnina. A suit so unrelated to the context that his enraged agent phoned him once he saw the photos: “Thank goodness we’re in Milan, the capital of fashion…”. And down to laugh. It was the summer of 2019. Ismael arrived from Empoli for around 16 million plus bonuses. Today, four years later, here is the renewal.

Column — An agreement reached after a long negotiation and after Maldini’s words before the defeat against Turin in the Italian Cup: “The hours are decisive”. So it was. The Algerian extends the agreement – ​​which expires in two years – with a 50 million clause that can only be activated from the summer of 2024 and exercisable in the first 15 days of July. After Kessie’s farewell, Bennacer has become increasingly fundamental in Pioli’s Milan, very titular in midfield together with Tonali. So far he has collected 129 games and scored 4 goals, all decisive. The last one, against the Goddess, helped to snatch a point from Bergamo, while the others – all made in Serie A – knocked down Bologna and above all Cagliari. Two flashes that proved to be essential for winning the Scudetto. See also Milan, Salvini: “A disgusting referee. Society does not shut up as usual "

Holder — This year he hasn’t missed a single game: 24 appearances, one goal, one assist and three yellow cards, one of the defects smoothed over with time and work. “I get too many yellow cards,” he said years ago. Now he is calmer, less impetuous. Furthermore, during the season, in the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb, he also wore the captain’s armband. If he has signed the renewal, he owes it to a management that has always believed in it, to Pioli and Ibrahimovic: “When a player like him tells you that you have to die for this team, then you have to give 200%”. Bennacer never backed down.

January 12 – 21:02

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Bennacer #official #Milan